VIDEO: Brett Lee took part in a ‘dangal’ match and Indian fans are going crazy!

After a bout of around 15 minutes, the chief referee, declared the winner of the match. After a bout of around 15 minutes, the chief referee, declared the winner of the match.

Brett Lee has attempted something for the first time and it could make even Aamir Khan jealous! Wondering why? It’s because Khan is no more the only Dangal superstar, there’s a new player in India who has created a huge storm among Indian fans with his wrestling skills — and it’s none other than ace pacer Brett Lee.

In India, as a part of the commentary panel for the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) 2017, he tried his hands and flaunted his skills at an akhada, tossing his opponent and being roughed up as well – you’ll have to see this video to see if he won or not!

Wearing a blue tee and white shorts, he made a grand entry – very similar to Aamir Khan taking on desi pahalwans at Devaraja Urs Multipurpose Stadium in Mysore. He spent time exploring techniques, getting to know the wrestlers and coaches and then finally also got himself dirty in the sand.

After a bout of around 15 minutes, KEA chairman B Siddaraju, who played the role of chief referee, declared the winner of the match, the Star of Mysore reported.

Watch Lee’s first dangal here:

The Aussie cricketer is a man of many talents. Not only he was a magnificent player on the field, he has stunned everyone with his off-field performances too. And far away from Australia, the ace pacer has a huge fan following in India and with his recent dangal, fans can’t stop talking.

This might be the second inning for Brett Lee to kick start in upcoming Olympics — Vishnu Vardhan (@2293fd1b0b684e8) September 9, 2017

Waah — Hamza Khan ♡ (@hamzaxkhan) September 9, 2017

Cricketer,Actor and now Wrestler All-rounder Lee 😘 ab Dangal hoga — Deepak Chavhan🇮🇳 (@iamdchavhan) September 9, 2017

Cricketer, actor now wrestler!! 😱👏 — Afroza Akhi (@akhi_afroza) September 9, 2017

Welcome to our tradition bro 🙏🏻❤️ — kriba balakrishnan® (@kruzz03) September 9, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd