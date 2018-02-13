VIDEO: Feel the winter magic as this boy jumps on a trampoline covered with ice

Have you ever jumped on an ice-covered trampoline? (Source: Michelle McNew/YouTube) Have you ever jumped on an ice-covered trampoline? (Source: Michelle McNew/YouTube)

With snow-covered landscapes all around, the winter season spreads joy. And this time around, many snow-smeared destinations made headlines. Remember the Niagara Falls that froze in time, or swirls of white snow in the orange dunes of Sahara Desert? What’s more, people of Oymyakon village in Siberia shared pictures of the frozen icicles from the coldest town — where the temperature dipped down to -62 degree Celsius. And, now another such video will leave you bedazzled.

While you may be lazing around in your warm blanket during the winter season, a little boy jumped on an ice-covered trampoline to break the ice (literally!). And, a slow-motion video that captured his stint has been grabbing many eyeballs on social media. The clip puts the spotlight on how the thin sheet of ice beautifully breaks as soon as he throws himself on top of it. With over 13,000 views, the 56-second video is going viral. Would you like to give it a try?

Watch the video here.

