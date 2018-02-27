VIDEO: Karma, anyone? Boy gets stuck in an elevator moments after peeing inside

Karma, as is evident from this video, strikes in strange ways. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) Karma, as is evident from this video, strikes in strange ways. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

You might not believe in karma, but it works in mysterious ways. More often than not, people tend to repent or face the consequences of their wrongdoings. Something similar happened with a boy in China who got a taste of his own medicine. The young boy got stuck in an elevator minutes after peeing at the same spot, and making it a nuisance for the people who would get inside.

The incident occurred in China’s Chongqing City and in the video one can see the kid, deliberately urinating on the panel of elevator buttons. Within moments, it turned dark and elevator doors refused to open. Although the face of the kid is not visible, one can guess that he was scared after the incident.

Watch the video here.

