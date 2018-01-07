Top News

VIDEOS: 7 Bollywood ON ICE performances to watch this winter

From the world of figure skating championships, these Bollywood-inspired performances will blow your mind.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 7, 2018 9:44 pm
Bollywood dances on ice that will have you running for your pair of skates. (Source: Youtube)
Bollywood has a great fan following not only in India but across the world. And, often, more than the films, it’s the peppy songs that enthral people from various cultures. From Finnish dancers performing Bollywood numbers at the Mahindra 101 conference recently to so many songs being featured in Hollywood movies, we have seen many spectacular performances by foreigners to desi songs. But, while doing thumkas and shimmying in ghagras on celluloid is one thing, skating on Bollywood choreography on ice takes Bolly-love to a whole different dimension, especially if it’s for an international competition.

So, as the temperature dips and people find it hard to step out for a good time, take a look at these Bollywood performances on ice. From the world of figure skating championships, these Bollywood-inspired performances will blow your mind.

Kajra re on ice

 

Nagada Sang Dhol Baje on ice

Ang Rang Laga De Re on ice

 

Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka on ice

 

Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje on ice

 

Bole Chudiyan on ice

 

Jai Ho on ice

