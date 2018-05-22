VIDEO: Bill Gates recommends 5 books worth reading this summer

Bill Gates has put forth 5 books he thinks are fun to read. (Bill Gates/YouTube) Bill Gates has put forth 5 books he thinks are fun to read. (Bill Gates/YouTube)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has not only paved the way for a better future with his work but has also been extremely supportive and encouraging with his words. The philanthropist has often doled out pearls of wisdom pertaining to life and career and have encouraged and answered questions on social media. Now, through his blog he is also helping those out who are unsure about which book to read this summer. Gates in his blog listed out the books “that are fun to read” and wouldn’t take up a lot of time.

His list includes.

Leonardo da Vinci, by Walter Isaacson

Everything Happens for a Reason and Other Lies I’ve Loved, by Kate Bowler

Lincoln in the Bardo, by George Saunders

Origin Story: A Big History of Everything, by David Christian

Factfulness, by Hans Rosling, with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

He wrtites about each of the books extensively in his blog. Read it here.

Watch the video here.

Which among these have you read? Tell us in the comments’ below.

