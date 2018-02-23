VIDEO: Bill Gates guessing the price of grocery items on The Ellen Show will leave you in splits

(Source: Ellen Show/ Youtube) (Source: Ellen Show/ Youtube)

It’s not every day that billionaires go shopping for groceries. Maybe shopping for them is all about buying fancy cars, gadgets and even property but not everyday items. So, what happens when a billionaire is asked to guess prices of regular food items, detergent powder? Well, here’s what happened when Bill Gates was asked to guess the price of five items that people buy regularly. To be fair, he did admit that it’s a long time since he stepped inside a grocery store, let alone buying some stuff for the household.

Appearing on The Ellen Show, the tech mogul was quizzed by show’s host Ellen DeGeneres for a segment titled, ‘Bill’s Grocery Bills.’ While Gates assumed some less expensive items to be costly, and vice-versa — it was fun to watch. And for what it was worth, if Gates successfully guessed the price (within a range of $1) of three out of the five products, the audience would win a prize. Luckily, with a little help from the audience, he did guess the correct price for three items, find out here what they were.

The video is going viral on YouTube with over 6 million views and was trending on number 8 at the time of writing.

Watch the video here:

