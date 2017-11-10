VIDEO: Bikers chase lions in Gir forest, just for fun

On two bikes four people chased down the animals in Gujarat’s Gir Forest. (Source: ANI/Twitter) On two bikes four people chased down the animals in Gujarat’s Gir Forest. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

We agree there is a thrill of the chase and many adventurers love to do things that give them an adrenaline rush, but there are also things that are simply foolish. One such incident happened in Gujarat when men on a motorcycle chased a lion and a lioness! Yes, believe it or not, but these daredevils chased the poor animals deep into the woods for quite long.

The shocking video surfaced online and the men can be heard speaking in Gujarati as they continue to follow the animal running away at high speed in very close proximity. And not just dead into the night, the second part of the video clearly shows four men on two bikes bothering the animals even in daylight.

The footage was shared by news agency ANI and they said that the police have arrested three people so far. Gir sanctuary in Gujarat, the home to Asiatic lions, is supposed to have tight security.

#WATCH: Bikers seen chasing a lion and lioness in Gujarat’s Gir; police arrest three people pic.twitter.com/QoOLQjZYzU — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

People on Twitter slammed the bikers for their shameful actions and many said how would they feel if the lions chased them.

Take away their bikes and then get them to chase the Lions! — Ravindra (@ravirao83) November 10, 2017

Leave these idiots barefooted infront of lions..

Let beasts chase these bikers.. — ॐ !nto!erantSou!🇮🇳 (@KPiiyush) November 10, 2017

Chasers should be given lifeterm or it would have been better if the loin had defended itself — MAX (@suren1964) November 10, 2017

I think something should have happened to these bikers!! This is disturbing — Nidhi Jha (@nidi_nj) November 10, 2017

Should be punished as example for others — Ankit Chandra (@Akki_180683) November 10, 2017

