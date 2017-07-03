WATCH: Biker gets into horrible accident after he rides TOO FAST; video goes viral

Road rash is one of the biggest perils of driving at a high speed. (Source: Erica Bylett/YouTube) Road rash is one of the biggest perils of driving at a high speed. (Source: Erica Bylett/YouTube)

Speed thrills, but kills. How many times have we read that phrase on a highway, and still ignored it? Rash driving is one of the biggest hazards, and a horrifying video has emerged on the Internet, which shows a man falling off his motorcycle at the middle of the road.

Erica Bylett shared a 17-second video on YouTube and captioned it: “This guy merged onto the I-80E (Sacramento, CA) on his motorcycle as we were driving in the fast lane. As he merged, his bike would shake and wobble. He sometimes would only have one hand on the handle bars while it was shaking!! We couldn’t figure out why it was shaking, but we noticed it would only do it once he hit high speeds.”

“We paced him for 5-10 miles after watching him “almost” lose control (about 5 or 6 times), so I got my phone out, thinking “its only a matter of time before he crashes” and I wanted the video as evidence in case anyone else got hurt,” she added. After watching the terrifying incident, they pulled over immediately, called 911, and helped the man (and his bike) off to the side of the road as quickly as possible. “His face was really mashed up (his nose looked broken) and arms covered in blood,” she also wrote.

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than 700,000 views so far.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd