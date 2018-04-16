VIDEOS: Beyoncé reunited with members of Destiny’s Child at Coachella

Beyoncé along with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland enthralled the audience with their performance. (Source: Beyoncé’/Instagram) Beyoncé along with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland enthralled the audience with their performance. (Source: Beyoncé’/Instagram)

American singer Beyoncé’s performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has left her fans wanting for more. She became the first woman of colour to headline the music festival and in the course of her performance, sang songs from her album Lemonade and performed with her husband, Jay-Z. But the biggest surprise of the evening when with the unexpected reunion with of Destiny’s Child. Beyoncé was one of the most prominent members of the American girl group and on Saturday she along with members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland enthralled the audience. They sang Lose My Breath, Say My Name and Soldier. It was a night music lovers will not forget for a long, long time.

Here are some videos that capture their performance from the night.

They stunned the spectators with their electrifying performance. Watch the video here.



In case you missed the show, witness the magic here.

They sang, Say My Name among other songs. Watch the video here.



Watch fans go ecstatic over their performance.



Watch Beyonce appear on stage like a diva.



