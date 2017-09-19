VIDEO: Benedict Cumberbatch shows Jimmy Fallon a super-cool magic trick

Did you know Benedict Cumberbatch was a magician too? (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube) Did you know Benedict Cumberbatch was a magician too? (Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)

Popular for his stint as detective Sherlock Homes in the TV series Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch has a huge fan following across the globe. A man of many talents, he knows how to entertain the audience, but did you know he was a magician too? The 41-year-old impressed spectators with a super-cool magic trick, and it will take you aback too.

From mimicking artistes to enacting a scene on-the-spot, Cumberbatch has always left a mark on his fans whenever he makes an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Well, it was no different this time around when Fallon put Cumberbatch on the spot to show him a crazy trick with a water bottle and an empty cup. The actor delivered, and how.

The 2.29-minute video has garnered more than 450,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

