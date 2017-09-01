VIDEO: Believe it or not, this bull in Haryana loves to drink WHISKEY every day!

The unique bull from Haryana loves to have a bottle of alcohol every evening! (Source: Barcroft Animals/YouTube) The unique bull from Haryana loves to have a bottle of alcohol every evening! (Source: Barcroft Animals/YouTube)

Like cows, bulls are also valued and cared for in India. But, one bull in Haryana stands out and is considered the “most valuable bull” in the country as its owners earn around Rs 10 million every year just by selling his semen. Sultan, the humongous 8-year-old regal bull who is over 6-feet in height and weighs over 1 tonne is high in demand. The frontrunner in many competitions, he is quite pampered by his caretakers, and has developed quite a unique taste for whiskey! Yes, the bull, who is worth Rs 210 million, loves to drink every day in the evening and his owners don’t seem to mind.

A video, put out by the Barcroft Animals, shows the bovine enjoying his daily drink and his owners claim he really enjoys it. However, people on social media were quite surprised to know about its odd habit and not many were happy. While some questioned how the domestic animal got introduced to alcohol, others were worried about its health and implications of drinking every day.

Watch the video here.

Quite odd, isn’t it?

