VIDEO: Believe it or not, but this woman went on her first Tinder date NAKED!

Dating in the Digital Era of apps can be pretty tricky. Be it a blind date or even Tinder dates, what awaits you, in reality, is hard to predict. Remember the time when someone found out on their first date, she was his cousin! Alas, but such incidents are true and there is no dearth of such unusual experiences online. But what one man had to experience on his Tinder date is something really whacky. Wondering what? Well, his date came met him but in her birthday suit! Well, to be fair, it was at a mall and she had herself covered — in body paint.

Before you start assuming anything you shouldn’t, let us tell you, it went on pretty smooth and though he had some doubts the brilliant painting left him baffled.

Their entire date was recorded as it was part of a prank by Jen, the body painter, who often paints her and other artists and roam around in crowded places just to see if people realise they are not wearing clothes but their body parts have been dyed. Just like their earlier shopping experience at the mall, this date too was planned at a coffee shop in a mall and the man felt a little awkward but maintained a composure.

Watch video to find out what happened when it was revealed she was naked.

