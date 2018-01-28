VIDEO: Believe it or not, there was a ‘riot’ in France over NUTELLA

Wondering why? Well, Intermarché, a chain of French supermarkets, had lowered the price of Nutella jars by 70 per cent. Wondering why? Well, Intermarché, a chain of French supermarkets, had lowered the price of Nutella jars by 70 per cent.

What is the one food item that comes to mind which people often fight over? At least 9 out of 10 times, it is biryani. Don’t believe us? Tell anyone from Hyderabad that Lucknow Biryani is the best or you can’t imagine biryani without an aloo, and see what their reaction would do.

Remember the guy who was brutally trolled for eating Biryani with ketchup and mayo? Similarly, when it comes to Pizza, remember the time when Iceland considered banning pineapple as a topping?

But there is something else apart from these two cherished foods that did not trigger a fight but a full-blown ‘riot’. Yes, recently people in France went all-out crazy over Nutella. From heckling to fighting and even calling out names, shoppers across France were seen even pulling each other’s hair to grab a bottle of their treasured hazelnut-and-chocolate spread.

Social media sites were flooded with photos and videos of the Nutella ‘riots’, showing shoppers fighting to get their hands on the coveted jar of delicious choco spread. Wondering why? Well, Intermarché, a chain of French supermarkets, had lowered the price of Nutella jars by 70 per cent, effectively bringing down the price from €4.50 ($5.59) to €1.40 ($1.74).

Some of the fights became so intense that police had to be called in to bring the situation under control!

Take a look at the video here:

Police called in after a 70% discount on Nutella caused violent scenes in France, injuring several people pic.twitter.com/z6V7zYj8Zn — BNO News (@BNONews) January 26, 2018

This is how Tweeple reacted:

If you’ve ever had breakfast in France, you can understand the Nutella riots. — Sarrah (@MissSarrah) January 26, 2018

Somebody please tell the French that you won’t die if you don’t eat Nutella. Okay…please. Riots in France over discounted Nutella. Oh the humanity. pic.twitter.com/itwciXo2gj — Haifisch Von (@Haifisch_Von) January 26, 2018

Make our pot de #Nutella great again pic.twitter.com/XDF2btXCej — 🍀 Je s’appelle Marmotte à Droite 🐾 (@MarmotteDroite) January 25, 2018

You know the world has gone to shit when people riot for Nutella.http://t.co/A3ev6HkVAQ — Nik Schmidt (@DimensionNik) January 25, 2018

What struck me about the #Nutella riots is how much they charge for it in France. Build the Boris bridge, we bring Nutella, they bring wine, we’ll meet and swap in the middle — Tom Clarke (@essextc) January 26, 2018

