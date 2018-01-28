Latest News

VIDEO: Believe it or not, there was a ‘riot’ in France over NUTELLA

Social media sights have been flooded with photos and videos of the Nutella 'riots', showing shoppers in a frenzy punching to get a hand on the coveted bottles.

Published: January 28, 2018
nutella, nutella france, france nutella riots, nutella war, france nutella fights, weird news, bizarre news, odd news, viral videos, trending news, indian express Wondering why? Well, Intermarché, a chain of French supermarkets, had lowered the price of Nutella jars by 70 per cent.
What is the one food item that comes to mind which people often fight over? At least 9 out of 10 times, it is biryani. Don’t believe us? Tell anyone from Hyderabad that Lucknow Biryani is the best or you can’t imagine biryani without an aloo, and see what their reaction would do.

Remember the guy who was brutally trolled for eating Biryani with ketchup and mayo? Similarly, when it comes to Pizza, remember the time when Iceland considered banning pineapple as a topping?

But there is something else apart from these two cherished foods that did not trigger a fight but a full-blown ‘riot’. Yes, recently people in France went all-out crazy over Nutella. From heckling to fighting and even calling out names, shoppers across France were seen even pulling each other’s hair to grab a bottle of their treasured hazelnut-and-chocolate spread.

Social media sites were flooded with photos and videos of the Nutella ‘riots’, showing shoppers fighting to get their hands on the coveted jar of delicious choco spread. Wondering why? Well, Intermarché, a chain of French supermarkets, had lowered the price of Nutella jars by 70 per cent, effectively bringing down the price from €4.50 ($5.59) to €1.40 ($1.74).

Some of the fights became so intense that police had to be called in to bring the situation under control!

Take a look at the video here:

This is how Tweeple reacted:

