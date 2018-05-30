Watch: Viral video of bear spotted at SDM office in Shimla

A black bear cub was spotted prancing about at the SDM office in Theog, Shimla. The video is going viral. (Source: sanjays98977803) A black bear cub was spotted prancing about at the SDM office in Theog, Shimla. The video is going viral. (Source: sanjays98977803)

Meeting unexpected people in office is not exactly a rarity but imagine encountering an animal? This is precisely what happened with the people at the SDM office in Theog, Shimla. They were in for quite a surprise when they found a black bear cub prancing about. The cub was apparently rescued from a jungle fire near Kotkhai. In the video that is being shared widely many can be seen recording video of the bear with an amused exprssion on their faces. Amidst all the paraphernelia, the bear can be seen sitting on a chair.

Watch the video here.

baby bear in SDM court…. pic.twitter.com/KkwHXZxWnT — Sanjay sharma (@Sanjays98977803) May 30, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd