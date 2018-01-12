VIDEO: BBC reporter being interrupted by lemurs during filming of show has left everyone LOL-ing!

And even though he tried to remain visibly calm, his expression gave away who won the bout. Aptly how BBC puts it, “Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter.” (Source: BBC Two/ Facebook) And even though he tried to remain visibly calm, his expression gave away who won the bout. Aptly how BBC puts it, “Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter.” (Source: BBC Two/ Facebook)

Life of a journalist is not easy and when it comes to TV journalists handling live shows, the challenges become a little bit more difficult. From braving snow blizzards to being interrupted by kids — these hurdles can vary from being perilous to hilarious. And we are not exactly sure how this reporter from BBC felt when a few lemurs jumped on him to greet him! Yes, BBC News Correspondent and Look East regular, Alex Dunlop was filming an assignment at Banham Zoo in Norfolk for their annual census. A veteran reporter who had been to war zones like Iraq and Afghanistan — did not anticipate entering a lemur pen would be this deadly.

As soon as he stepped in to film a sequence, a group of animal started pounding and jumping all over him and now the video has gone viral. Sharing his experience on a BBC blog, Dunlop wrote, “To think, thirty years in the business reporting on serious-minded issues from places like Afghanistan and Iraq, and my journalistic epitaph could be this… being mobbed by a bunch of Lemurs in Norfolk.”

And even though he tried to remain visibly calm, his expression gave away who won the bout. Aptly how BBC puts it, “Lemurs 1-0 BBC Look East reporter.”

Watch the video here:

