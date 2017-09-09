VIDEO: When Barack Obama ‘crashed’ a high school student meeting and left everyone overwhelmed!

“Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future,” Obama wrote on Twitter sharing the photo. “Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future,” Obama wrote on Twitter sharing the photo.

It was like being struck out of the blue. Students at McKinley Tech High in Washington DC were in for a surprise, when an unexpected visitor came strolling in with a casual nonchalance. The students had gathered for a meeting when suddenly a guest walked in and asked if they mind him “crashing”. The guest in question here was none other than former US president Barack Obama! Yes, the students surely didn’t mind, on the contrary, they were stupefied and were overwhelmed!

“Hey, how’s it going everybody?” the 56-year-old leader asked the students, who were seated with D.C. public schools’ chancellor Antwan Wilson. “The chancellor told me you guys were meeting, so I thought I’d stop by. You don’t mind me crashing, right?” he added as he made his way through to a vacant seat.

Obama’s senior adviser Eric Schultz tweeted a photo of the visit and later he posted the interaction on his Instagram page. the video is going viral with more than 1.9 million views in less than 20 hours and people can’t stop praising him.

@BarackObama made a surprise visit to McKinley Tech HS here in DC to welcome back students as they start a new school year. pic.twitter.com/Y64tAE0KBl — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) September 8, 2017

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “These young people that I met at McKinley Tech today are the reason I’m hopeful about the future. To all the young people headed back to school around the country: Make us proud. You’re the next generation of leaders, and we need you.”

Proud of these McKinley Tech students—inspiring young minds that make me hopeful about our future. pic.twitter.com/nqYC1mjjTB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2017

While conversing, he told the students, “I do believe that most of the problems that we have are going to be solved by you.”

Watch the full video here:

Inspiring, right?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App