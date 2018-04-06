Video: Endangered baby turtle pooping plastic raises concerns over ocean water pollution

The turtle was reportedly brought to the zoo’s medical care because he had been defecating plastic that he must have consumed from the ocean waters. (Source: Bachrach44/Wikimedia Commons) The turtle was reportedly brought to the zoo’s medical care because he had been defecating plastic that he must have consumed from the ocean waters. (Source: Bachrach44/Wikimedia Commons)

In what can be viewed as an example of how things are probably worsening not just for human beings but animals as well, a video of a little Loggerhead turtle, who pooped out plastic that it had ingested from the ocean waters, has gone viral. Shared on Twitter by Perth Zoo, that calls itself one of the world’s leading conservation zoos, the clip is that of an endangered Loggerhead turtle that the veterinary doctors at the zoo have been treating. Having been rescued by Parks and Wildlife, the turtle was reportedly brought to the zoo’s medical care because he had been defecating plastic that he must have consumed from the ocean waters.

Watch the video here.

A reminder to reduce your use of plastic and dispose of it responsibly: Think of this endangered Loggerhead Turtle our vets have been treating. It was rescued by @WAParksWildlife & came to us for medical care, the poor turtle has been pooping out plastic ingested from the ocean! pic.twitter.com/j56e9s2bMr — Perth Zoo (@PerthZoo) April 3, 2018

Poor lil guy ☹️Sending healing love and aloha 💝 — Anita Hannon (@Squeaky260) April 3, 2018

If they are eating plastic, surely that means actual food is scarce. Yet humans keep on pulling literal tons of sea life from the ailing, polluted oceans. Time to find other things to eat, for those who care.http://t.co/lkxJv91GeX — Snowflake (@Alimyabob) April 3, 2018

While animals consuming the non-biodegradable toxic material is a matter of concern in itself, one of the other problems the marine bodies are facing is that the animals too, shred the plastic into pieces, thus alleviating the problem. Another study recently stated that plastic-associated chemicals and pollutants can accumulate over decades and alter biological processes in the animals, leading to altered growth, development and reproduction, including reduced fertility.

