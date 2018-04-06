Presents Latest News

Video: Endangered baby turtle pooping plastic raises concerns over ocean water pollution

Shared on Twitter by Perth Zoo, which calls itself one of the world's leading conservation zoos, the clip is that of an endangered Loggerhead Turtle that the veterinary doctors at the zoo has been treating.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2018 1:44:36 pm
turtles poop plastic, baby turtle poops plastic after swallowing it in ocean, plastics in ocean, disposing plastics in the water, Indian Express, Indian Express News The turtle was reportedly brought to the zoo’s medical care because he had been defecating plastic that he must have consumed from the ocean waters. (Source: Bachrach44/Wikimedia Commons)

In what can be viewed as an example of how things are probably worsening not just for human beings but animals as well, a video of a little Loggerhead turtle, who pooped out plastic that it had ingested from the ocean waters, has gone viral. Shared on Twitter by Perth Zoo, that calls itself one of the world’s leading conservation zoos, the clip is that of an endangered Loggerhead turtle that the veterinary doctors at the zoo have been treating. Having been rescued by Parks and Wildlife, the turtle was reportedly brought to the zoo’s medical care because he had been defecating plastic that he must have consumed from the ocean waters.

Watch the video here.

While animals consuming the non-biodegradable toxic material is a matter of concern in itself, one of the other problems the marine bodies are facing is that the animals too, shred the plastic into pieces, thus alleviating the problem. Another study recently stated that plastic-associated chemicals and pollutants can accumulate over decades and alter biological processes in the animals, leading to altered growth, development and reproduction, including reduced fertility.

