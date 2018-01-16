VIDEO: A NIGHTMARE come true! Hundreds of baby SPIDERS crawl out of an egg sack

Scared of spiders? This video will haunt you forever. (Source: The Australian Reptile Park/Facebook) Scared of spiders? This video will haunt you forever. (Source: The Australian Reptile Park/Facebook)

Remember Ron Weasley’s fear of spiders in the Harry Potter series? Well, a video that has surfaced on social media might just make you shiver like that. Shared on The Australian Reptile Park Facebook page, this clip features a person opening an egg sack to see hundreds of baby spiders spurring out from the little white pouch.

The baby spiders seen in the clip are Funnel Webs, commonly known as Australian funnel-web spiders. It is believed that even one bite of the spiders can be deadly. Posted on January 14, the video has gone viral and received over 708K views and over 3,000 comments, at the time of writing.

If you are scared of spiders, watching this video might not be a good idea. But if you have a heart of steel or fancy spiders, go for it!

Watch the video here:



