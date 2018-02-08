VIDEO: Australian street artist’s new ‘Jugni’ version will leave you wonderstruck

Do you think the Australian artist sung the Jugni song well? Tell us in the comments below. (Source: Twitter) Do you think the Australian artist sung the Jugni song well? Tell us in the comments below. (Source: Twitter)

Clad in a blue jacket, an old man sitting on the street with a guitar in his hand strung the tunes of Jugni, and left many spectators awestruck in Australia! Yes, it’s the same song sung by Arif Lohar that became popular when it first aired on MTV’s Coke Studio and later, featured in the movie Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Not only he strike the right chord with the music listeners present there, but the 2.07-minute clip soon surfaced on social media too. Shared by several users on Facebook and Twitter, it has been getting much attention online.

Watch the video here.

This #Australian street artist must do a collaboration with Arif Lohar and @itsmeeshashafi ASAP because he’s FANTASTIC! Listen to the full song at :http://t.co/FFk8lgjl3Ipic.twitter.com/kqSXhXaa39 — Patari (@patarimusic) January 29, 2018

If you haven’t heard the original song, watch it here.



