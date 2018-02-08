  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

VIDEO: Australian street artist’s new ‘Jugni’ version will leave you wonderstruck

An Australian street artist's rendition of Arif Lohar's Jugni has gone viral, and many people are sharing it online. Yes, it's the same song that was later featured in the movie 'Cocktail'.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2018 9:43 pm
jugni, jugni cocktail, australian artist jugni, jugni music video, arif lohar, arif lohar jugni, arif lohar jugni, indian express, indian express news Do you think the Australian artist sung the Jugni song well? Tell us in the comments below. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Clad in a blue jacket, an old man sitting on the street with a guitar in his hand strung the tunes of Jugni, and left many spectators awestruck in Australia! Yes, it’s the same song sung by Arif Lohar that became popular when it first aired on MTV’s Coke Studio and later, featured in the movie Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

Not only he strike the right chord with the music listeners present there, but the 2.07-minute clip soon surfaced on social media too. Shared by several users on Facebook and Twitter, it has been getting much attention online.

Watch the video here.

If you haven’t heard the original song, watch it here.

 

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 08: Latest News