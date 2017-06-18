VIDEO: 15-feet-long python swallowed whole goat, and couldn’t move

Scary! (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube) Scary! (Source: Caters Clips/YouTube)

In a dramatic video that has emerged on social media, an enormous python has been spotted with a bloated belly. Villagers from the Baihata Chariali village in Assam gathered to see the 15-feet-long python as it struggled to move around due to its belly. Buzz is that it swallowed a whole goat when it sneaked into the fields from the forest area and couldn’t move thereafter.

The villagers then tied a rope around its neck while others prodded its tail and chained it to a vehicle to transport it to the forest officials. “Scores of villagers gathered in Baihata Chariali village in the northeastern state of Assam after they spotted a python struggling with a bloated belly. Some men dared and captured the wriggling creature and tied its head with a rope so they can hand it over to the forest officials,” the video was captioned.

A lot of people were disturbed to see the video and expressed their anger to see the cruelty with the animal.

