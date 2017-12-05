Top Stories

VIDEO: Ashish Nehra’s dancing steps with bhabhi Sagarika Ghatge wins hearts

In a 42-second video, Ashish Nehra first joined Yuvraj Singh on the dance floor, and later invited Sagarika Ghatge to join them too. The clan could be seen having a huge blast as they shook a leg to Punjabi hits.

Cricketer Zaheer Khan recently tied the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, and grapevine has been abuzz with pictures and videos from the grand reception party they threw on November 27. On their big day, Khan looked debonair in his royal blue achkan, and Sagarika was a radiant bride in her golden Banarasi lehenga. What’s more, celebs from the world of glamour and cricket set the dance floor on fire on the starry night.

While a clip of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing at the wedding reception surfaced on the Internet earlier, another video has gone viral and is winning hearts online. In the 42-second video, Ashish Nehra showed off his moves as he joined Yuvraj Singh on the dance floor, and later invited Ghatge to join them too. The clan can be seen having a huge blast as they shake a leg to Punjabi hits in the clip.

Doesn’t it give you perfect wedding vibes?

