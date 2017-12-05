VIDEO: Ashish Nehra’s dancing steps with bhabhi Sagarika Ghatge wins hearts

Watch Sagarika Ghatge shake a leg with Ashish Nehra in this viral video! (Source: File Photo/Fun Tv/YouTube) Watch Sagarika Ghatge shake a leg with Ashish Nehra in this viral video! (Source: File Photo/Fun Tv/YouTube)

Cricketer Zaheer Khan recently tied the knot with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, and grapevine has been abuzz with pictures and videos from the grand reception party they threw on November 27. On their big day, Khan looked debonair in his royal blue achkan, and Sagarika was a radiant bride in her golden Banarasi lehenga. What’s more, celebs from the world of glamour and cricket set the dance floor on fire on the starry night.

While a clip of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing at the wedding reception surfaced on the Internet earlier, another video has gone viral and is winning hearts online. In the 42-second video, Ashish Nehra showed off his moves as he joined Yuvraj Singh on the dance floor, and later invited Ghatge to join them too. The clan can be seen having a huge blast as they shake a leg to Punjabi hits in the clip.

Watch the video here.

Doesn’t it give you perfect wedding vibes?

