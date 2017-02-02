VIDEO: Anupam Kher managed to silence Arnab Goswami for 38 seconds! Can you believe this?

Arnab Gosawami was mum for a while and people can’t believe it Arnab Gosawami was mum for a while and people can’t believe it

Journalist Arnab Goswami is well-known for his high decibel voice. People remember him for his overwhelming presence during the prime time show The Newshour Debate, often speaking over panellists and guests. Recently, he quit Times Now and announced his own venture called ‘Republic TV’. Goswami, during all his interactions, has been saying the news venture is about fearless and unbiased journalism.

Nevertheless, knowing fully of Goswami’s popular characteristic, Anupam Kher who has been a panellist on The Newshour Debate, managed to keep the journalist mum for good 38 seconds. Yes, the two took the Mannequin Challenge and stayed still – without uttering a single word. Kher uploaded the video on Twitter and wrote, “‘Anything Is Possible’!!! We at @actorprepares managed to keep #ArnabGoswami still & quiet 4 sometime. #MannequinChallengeWithArnab. #JaiHo”

The video went viral on social media and people were really happy to see Goswami uncharacteristically keeping still for a change. “True sir, if Arnab can be quiet for 30+ seconds, anything is possible,” wrote a user. “You’ve done it sir, made Arnab stay still and silent for 30 secs,” wrote another.

Watch video.

This is what people had to say.

@AnupamPkher @actorprepares No surprise here. He did the same thing during Modi’s interview. — Vishal Ranjan (@vishalrinf) February 1, 2017

@AnupamPkher @actorprepares He was preparing his next argument in those 40 secs. ‘Its Tough’ He can’t start a sentence without complaining ! — Manoj (@manoj_dotnet) February 2, 2017

@AnupamPkher @actorprepares True sir, if Arnab can be quiet for 30+ seconds, anything is possible — JMS (@MalgudiSwami) February 1, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd