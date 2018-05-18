VIDEO: Anand Mahindra sharing this WhatsApp joke is every Indian uncle EVER!

Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Anand Mahindra shared a small video on Twitter that he found in his 'WhatsApp wonderbox', while implying how he trusts the app to pop up comic relief giving content during a busy day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2018 4:02:55 pm
The video Anand Mahindra shared is that of a girl's 'Musically' attempt, in which she acts like an airline service official.

Anand Mahindra might be one of the most prominent businessmen in India, but when it comes to cracking up over WhatsApp jokes, he seems to be no different from our elders, who are figuring their ways around smartphones. He shared a small video on Twitter that he found in his “WhatsApp wonderbox”, while implying how he trusts the app to pop up comic relief giving content during a busy day.

The video puts the spotlight to a girl’s ‘Musically’ attempt, in which a girl acts like an airline service official, getting a call from someone who wants to know the duration of reaching Amritsar via a plane.

Watch the video here to know what about it tickled Mahindra’s funny bone.

