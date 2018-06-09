VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan’s fan dances on ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’; Big B is amazed

Amitabh Bachchan has a fan base spread all across the globe. Right from performing religious rituals when he met with a severe accident during the shoot of Coolie to standing for him outside his Juhu bungalow almost every Sunday, they go the extra mile just to catch a glimpse of him.
So, it was hardly a surprise when a lady from China shook a leg to his song. A video was posted on Twitter with senior and junior Bachchan tagged — and the Chinese woman was seen dancing on the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom title track.
@SrBachchan how’s this for jhoom barabar in China, Sir?@juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/6QmXStdRf4
— Basant Bhoruka (@basant_bhoruka) June 9, 2018
The lady donned an emerald green traditional attire and left Netizens stunned with her thumkas. Just a few hours later, the star himself noticed the tweeted and gave compliments to the dancer.
yo amazing https://t.co/iY7OvdgulF
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 9, 2018
Isn’t it cute?
