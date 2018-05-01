VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan gets heartwarming wishes from a ‘103 not out’ fan on the Internet

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Amitabh Bachchan, gearing up for the release of his upcoming film '102 Not Out', recently shared a video sent by a really young fan who is, umm, only 103-years-old. Big B and Rishi Kapoor's film will release on May 4.

amitabh bachchan, amitabh bachchan wishes, 102 not out, 102 not out amitabh bachchan, 102 not out amitabh bachchan rishi kapoor, 102 not out promotions, 102 not out latest news, 102 not out social, 102 not out Twitter, 102 not out Twitter, Indian express, Indian express News As fans of both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor prepare themselves to watch ‘102 Not Out’, it seems Big B was rather touched by the gesture of a really young fan who is only 103-years-old.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s endearing story of a father-son relationship — 102 Not Out — will hit the theatres on May 4, 2018. As fans of both the legendary actors prepare themselves to watch the evidently adorable film, it seems Big B was especially touched by the gesture of a really young fan who is only 103-years-old. Bachchan shared what is an absolutely stirring video of an old woman wishing him luck. “Hello, Amitabh. Good luck for 102 Not Out. I am 103 Not Out,” she says. Bachchan shared the video with the caption: “T 2791 – A heartwarming greeting from this lovely lady .. may God bless her !! Thank you.”

Watch the video here.

Absolutely lovable, isn’t it?!

