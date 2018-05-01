VIDEO: Amitabh Bachchan gets heartwarming wishes from a ‘103 not out’ fan on the Internet

As fans of both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor prepare themselves to watch ‘102 Not Out’, it seems Big B was rather touched by the gesture of a really young fan who is only 103-years-old. As fans of both Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor prepare themselves to watch ‘102 Not Out’, it seems Big B was rather touched by the gesture of a really young fan who is only 103-years-old.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s endearing story of a father-son relationship — 102 Not Out — will hit the theatres on May 4, 2018. As fans of both the legendary actors prepare themselves to watch the evidently adorable film, it seems Big B was especially touched by the gesture of a really young fan who is only 103-years-old. Bachchan shared what is an absolutely stirring video of an old woman wishing him luck. “Hello, Amitabh. Good luck for 102 Not Out. I am 103 Not Out,” she says. Bachchan shared the video with the caption: “T 2791 – A heartwarming greeting from this lovely lady .. may God bless her !! Thank you.”

Watch the video here.

Absolutely lovable, isn’t it?!

