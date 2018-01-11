Video: Amandeep Singh’s poem on how his first date turned out has a surprising yet touching end

Amandeep Singh’s poem called ‘Tum aisi hi to achi ho,’ has been generating quite a buzz on the Internet. (Source: YourQoute/YouTube) Amandeep Singh’s poem called ‘Tum aisi hi to achi ho,’ has been generating quite a buzz on the Internet. (Source: YourQoute/YouTube)

As the dull routine of our day-to-day lives continue, reclining back and thinking about our first crush, date and/or girlfriend or boyfriend manages to bring a smile to our faces, more often than not. The endings need not be happy ones but the memories manage to warm our hearts nevertheless, especially if the going has been tough. Which is probably why Amandeep Singh’s poem called ‘Tum aisi hi to achi ho,’ has been generating quite a buzz on the Internet. The young poet recites how he mustered the courage to speak to the girl he liked, how he asked her out for a lunch date, how she went on talking while it took him all the time in the world to gather himself around her, etc. All this, leading to how they eventually fell out of touch, because she could probably never like him back the way he felt for her. The poem makes for a remarkably touching (and quite relatable, for many) video, instantly taking you back to the time when you mustered the most courage you could to talk to your crush too.

Watch the video here.

