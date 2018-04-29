VIDEO: An alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll at a high school in Florida

Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
An alligator was caught slithering rather languidly at a high school ground in Florida. The irony remains that the 8-foot-long animal was found near an area that had the message, "Warning: No trespassing anytime" written.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2018 7:40:07 pm
alligator in school, scary animal videos, alligator in school video, alligator in a school in florida, indian express, indian express news The irony remains that the 8-foot-long alligator was found near an area that had the message, “Warning: No trespassing anytime” written. (Source: spectrum-news/Twitter)
As is common knowledge, there are several animal videos on social media that can light up one’s mood in no time. A quick search will reveal many cute videos. But, at the other end of the spectrum, there are also several videos that can keep you awake at night owing to its scariness quotient. One such example is a video of an alligator that was caught slithering rather languidly at a high school, Volusia County in Florida. The irony remains that the 8-foot-long animal was found near an area that had the message, “Warning: No trespassing anytime” written.

Watch the video here.

Have you ever seen something this dreadful? Tell us in the comments below.

 

