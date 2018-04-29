VIDEO: An alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll at a high school in Florida

The irony remains that the 8-foot-long alligator was found near an area that had the message, “Warning: No trespassing anytime” written. (Source: spectrum-news/Twitter) The irony remains that the 8-foot-long alligator was found near an area that had the message, “Warning: No trespassing anytime” written. (Source: spectrum-news/Twitter)

As is common knowledge, there are several animal videos on social media that can light up one’s mood in no time. A quick search will reveal many cute videos. But, at the other end of the spectrum, there are also several videos that can keep you awake at night owing to its scariness quotient. One such example is a video of an alligator that was caught slithering rather languidly at a high school, Volusia County in Florida. The irony remains that the 8-foot-long animal was found near an area that had the message, “Warning: No trespassing anytime” written.

Watch the video here.

VIDEO: An alligator took a Sunday stroll at a Volusia County high school, and it was caught on camera: http://t.co/uptZPeLVtdpic.twitter.com/Fxfk5MutxU — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) April 24, 2018

Have you ever seen something this dreadful? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd