Video: Alibaba billionaire founder Jack Ma pulls off the COOLEST Michael Jackson moves

Chinese giant e-commerce company Alibaba is a success story and one the most successful e-commerce companies in the business. It is then only fair that its founder Jack Ma arranged for a special celebration on the occasion of the company’s 18th birthday on September 8.

Ma, who has a propensity for theatrics came on the stage dressed like Michael Jackson, wearing a black and gold mask and even performed the King of Pop’s signature thrusts. He then went to perform to some of Jackson’s popular numbers like ‘Billie Jean’ and ‘Black and White’ as the crowd cheered on.

This, however, is not the first time that Ma resorted to such theatrics. On the company’s 10th birthday had performed to parts of The Lion King and had enthralled his employees.

