WATCH: Akshay Kumar shares video of DOG with better TOILET ETIQUETTE than many!

As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha continues to rule the box office, protagonist Akshay Kumar’s putting his own funny and quirky spin on promotions – in a way – by creating awareness about toilets and toilet training. Recently, the Khiladi star shared an adorable video on Twitter with a very important message.

Posting a video of a dog properly using a commode, he wrote, “Look who’s a good boy! #ToiletTraining 101.” The super cute footage shows a furry pooch not just peeing into the urinal (after a dedicated effort to reach it at a height) but also using the flush, as directed by the sign attached near it. We are not sure, how much the charming doggo can read, but his humans have trained him right!

The video has surprised many on the microblogging site but also imparts a crucial message about training your pets how to use a toilet. Not only is it a habit that might save a lot of effort in cleaning, but also because it is hygienic.

While some replied to the tweet with praises for the dog and its master, others were also left in splits!

Awww…so sweet..well trained. Kudos to his master👏👏 — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah (@25rubybaruah) August 28, 2017

A good boy setting an good example towards making our nation clean & healthy… A big hug to good boy! — NithinMaan (@NithinMaan) August 27, 2017

Hahaha 😂Even animals are using Toilets now a days😜😛 — Reshma B (@Resh302) August 27, 2017

Aww good boy — Zahraa! (@0405zahraa) August 27, 2017

He is inspired by “Toilet ek prem katha” — !! वंदे मातरम् !! (@RSSbharat_OM_17) August 27, 2017

good contribution for cleanliness ……. — Kanchan dixit (@Kanchandixit6) August 27, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂

Par insaan nahi samajhne waale. — AK’S DEVIL (@gulshanmeena007) August 27, 2017

Dogs are better than humans! — Shatakshi (@Shataks81269847) August 27, 2017

Haha.. Intelligent pet !! — Bibha (@bibha_264) August 27, 2017

And it’s not just Kumar who is advising people about using a toilet. His wife, Twinkle Khanna too has been promoting Toilet in her own sarcastic way. Recently, she posted a photo from her morning walk, when she spotted a man relieving himself on the beach and thought it would be a apt opening shot for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s sequel. Though the tweet got mixed response, there’s no denying the fact that it highlighted how open defecation is not just a rural problem.

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

