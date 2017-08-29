Only in Express

WATCH: Akshay Kumar shares video of DOG with better TOILET ETIQUETTE than many!

Akshay Kumar, who is flying high on the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, just shared a super cute video of a dog not only peeking to the toilet bowl, but also using the flush thereafter. Toilet training 101, Kumar tweeted.... and we couldn't agree more.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 29, 2017 3:20 pm
akshay kumar, toilet, akhay kumar toilet, dog using toilet, funny dog video, animals using toilet video, viral videos, cute animal videos, indian express Well, this is how potty training should be! Hoomans can learn a tip or two. (Source: Akshay Kumar/ Twitter)
As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha continues to rule the box office, protagonist Akshay Kumar’s putting his own funny and quirky spin on promotions – in a way – by creating awareness about toilets and toilet training. Recently, the Khiladi star shared an adorable video on Twitter with a very important message.

Posting a video of a dog properly using a commode, he wrote, “Look who’s a good boy! #ToiletTraining 101.” The super cute footage shows a furry pooch not just peeing into the urinal (after a dedicated effort to reach it at a height) but also using the flush, as directed by the sign attached near it. We are not sure, how much the charming doggo can read, but his humans have trained him right!

The video has surprised many on the microblogging site but also imparts a crucial message about training your pets how to use a toilet. Not only is it a habit that might save a lot of effort in cleaning, but also because it is hygienic.

Watch the video here

While some replied to the tweet with praises for the dog and its master, others were also left in splits!

And it’s not just Kumar who is advising people about using a toilet. His wife, Twinkle Khanna too has been promoting Toilet in her own sarcastic way. Recently, she posted a photo from her morning walk, when she spotted a man relieving himself on the beach and thought it would be a apt opening shot for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s sequel. Though the tweet got mixed response, there’s no denying the fact that it highlighted how open defecation is not just a rural problem.

