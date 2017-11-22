Top Stories

VIDEO: Tired of watching ads? This hilarious spoof takes a dig on TV commercials

A hilarious spoof on advertisements surfaced on YouTube recently. The 2.55-minute clip also highlights how most ad campaigns try to shed light on old memories to sell their products.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 22, 2017 9:05 pm
ad, advertisements, ad spoof, spoof on advertisements, spoof of indian ads, funny videos, indian express, indian express news Want to feel nostalgic about feeling nostalgic? (Source: Brainfart Productions/YouTube)
Taking a jibe at the plot of TV commercials nowadays, a hilarious video has surfaced on social media. From the actors who feature in the advertisements to the directors who create the clips, the spoof targets almost everyone. What’s more, it also highlights how most ad campaigns try to shed light on old memories to sell their products.

Shared on YouTube, the 2.55-minute clip has been captioned: “Do you feel feelings? Tired of feeling nostalgic? Want to feel nostalgic about feeling nostalgic? The All New Deja Vu is just what you need!”

Watch the video here.

