VIDEO: Tired of watching ads? This hilarious spoof takes a dig on TV commercials

Taking a jibe at the plot of TV commercials nowadays, a hilarious video has surfaced on social media. From the actors who feature in the advertisements to the directors who create the clips, the spoof targets almost everyone. What’s more, it also highlights how most ad campaigns try to shed light on old memories to sell their products.

Shared on YouTube, the 2.55-minute clip has been captioned: “Do you feel feelings? Tired of feeling nostalgic? Want to feel nostalgic about feeling nostalgic? The All New Deja Vu is just what you need!”

Watch the video here.

