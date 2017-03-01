VIDEO: Abusive, racist remarks hurled at Indian-origin girl in New York

The man hurled racial slurs at the girl. (Source: Ekta Desai/Facebook) The man hurled racial slurs at the girl. (Source: Ekta Desai/Facebook)

Racism is still a matter of concern in many countries. With US President Donald Trump’s travel ban order against immigrants, it has only gained momentum, especially in the United States. Amid the furore, a girl shared an incident on Facebook that transpired inside a train in New York.

Ekta Desai, an Indian-origin girl shared a video and disclosed what happened to her in a post on the social media website. “So this is something that happened while I was on my way from work today!! This man was on the same PATH train as me along with 100 other passengers, I had my headphones on and was like any other day. Next thing I know he is yelling on my face (Did not bother to listen/react). Knowing it’s pointless I step away, next target alongside an Asian lady!” she wrote.

“Not sure the cops found him or even took any action, though they showed up 15 mins after all this drama and he walked away with his friends!” she added. The video posted on February 22 has garnered more than 33,000 views in six days. When she approached the cops, the man is heard saying in the video, “I did not touch any body. I just expressed what I feel. Freedom of speech.”

Watch the video here:

