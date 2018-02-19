VIDEO: Abandoned puppy shivering out of cold is the saddest thing you’ll watch today (it has a happy ending though)

The puppy – known as River, the Frozen Puppy – was abandoned under the Seabreeze Bridge in Daytona Beach when temperatures were below freezing. (Source: Daytona Beach Police Department/Facebook) The puppy – known as River, the Frozen Puppy – was abandoned under the Seabreeze Bridge in Daytona Beach when temperatures were below freezing. (Source: Daytona Beach Police Department/Facebook)

On January 20, Daytona Beach Police Department had shared pictures of a puppy who was abandoned under the Seabreeze Bridge in Daytona Beach, Florida, US, when temperatures were below freezing. A mysterious phone call had informed the police department about the animal and later two animal control officers had rescued it. “Daytona Beach’s two wonderful animal control officers – James Lee and John Pearson – rescued the little canine and he was given the proverbial second lease on life,” read their post. A considerable time has passed since then and now River, the Frozen Puppy is safe and much better.

However, the condition the animal was in when it was rescued must be seen to be believed. Almost as a simultaneous reminder of human cruelty and kindness, Daytona Beach Police Department recently shared the video moments after River was found and then rescued. The puppy, left in the cold, was shaking uncontrollably.

Watch the video here.

“For the last couple of weeks we’ve been telling you about River the Frozen Puppy. As you know her story ended happily; she is safe and sound and very loved in the home of one of our police officers. But we wanted to share the moment after River was found and then rescued by our wonderful animal control officers John Pearson and James Lee. And we really want to thank the person, whoever you are, who called and let DBPD know that River had been left to die under the Seabreeze Bridge in mid-January when the temperature had fallen to below freezing,” read their post.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd