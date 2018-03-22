Presents Latest News

Video: A Twitter user noticed this F.R.I.E.N.D.S blooper that had gone unnoticed all this while

In Season 6 Episode 18 called 'The One Where Ross Dates a Student,' Joey is seen mouthing Rachel's lines in a scene and on-cue smiling right after. This happens in the scene where Rachel throws wet paper towels on the TV cupboard before declaring "I love it at Joey's!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 6:33 pm
The year must be 2018, a good 14 years after the last episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S was aired, but it continues to be unparalleled in terms of how it is still one of everybody’s favourite sitcoms, ever. So this Twitter user, who was probably on one of her F.R.I.E.N.D.S rerun marathons, saw a tiny but fascinating blooper in the sitcom that went unnoticed for what, more than a decade?! In Season 6 Episode 18 – called ‘The One Where Ross Dates a Student’ – Joey is seen mouthing Rachel’s lines in a scene and on-cue smiling right after. This happens in the scene where Rachel throws wet paper towels on the TV cupboard before declaring “I love it at Joey’s!”. A careful look will show how Matt Le Blanc, the actor, mouthing her lines and laughing right after, on cue.

