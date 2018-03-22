Video: A Twitter user noticed this F.R.I.E.N.D.S blooper that had gone unnoticed all this while

A careful look will show how Matt Le Blanc, the actor playing Joey in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, mouthing Rachel’s lines and laughing right after, seemingly on cue. A careful look will show how Matt Le Blanc, the actor playing Joey in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, mouthing Rachel’s lines and laughing right after, seemingly on cue.

The year must be 2018, a good 14 years after the last episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S was aired, but it continues to be unparalleled in terms of how it is still one of everybody’s favourite sitcoms, ever. So this Twitter user, who was probably on one of her F.R.I.E.N.D.S rerun marathons, saw a tiny but fascinating blooper in the sitcom that went unnoticed for what, more than a decade?! In Season 6 Episode 18 – called ‘The One Where Ross Dates a Student’ – Joey is seen mouthing Rachel’s lines in a scene and on-cue smiling right after. This happens in the scene where Rachel throws wet paper towels on the TV cupboard before declaring “I love it at Joey’s!”. A careful look will show how Matt Le Blanc, the actor, mouthing her lines and laughing right after, on cue.

Watch the video here.

Joey mouthing ‘I love it at Joey’s’ as Rachel says the words. #FriendsFuckUpspic.twitter.com/qLAtH1N1jp — Halo (@EatMyHalo) March 18, 2018

This is how Twitter users responded.

I must’ve seen every Friends episode a million times & never noticed the world’s worst stand in for Monica: pic.twitter.com/HQ1MR2jYzU — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 27, 2016

Didn’t see it until now — Michael de Leon (@Mike_Carol_17) March 19, 2018

Never noticed this before! — Just Jac (@trendyredmac) March 18, 2018

Bloody hell, it looks like he’s coldly and supernaturally controlling her actions before covering it with a fake laugh. — mr welbeck kane (@400FootGhost) March 18, 2018

Mind=Blown, isn’t it?

