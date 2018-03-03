VIDEO: Bear vs tiger; who will win? This deadly fight will bring back ‘The Jungle Book’ memories

Will the tiger manage to kill the bear or will it be defeated itself? (The Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge/Facebook) Will the tiger manage to kill the bear or will it be defeated itself? (The Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge/Facebook)

Mothers can go beyond their capabilities to save their children. One such incident that took place inside a deep, dark jungle will give you the chills. During an afternoon safari, Akshay Kumar, Chief Naturalist of The Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge in Tadoba, Maharashtra, witnessed a rare and lethal encounter between a tiger and a sloth bear. During his routine forest drive, Kumar saw that a mighty tiger was approaching a baby bear for his feast.

However, a surprising incident changed the course of the events. The bear’s mother saw it trying to come too close, and furiously attacked the tiger to save the little one. Capturing each move during the deadly encounter, the video will keep you on your toes. While talking to IndianExpress.com, Sudeep Mehta, Owner of the Tree House Resorts said, “Akshay Kumar who is our Chief Naturalist during a routine forest drive witnessed this incident and took pictures and shot the video.” No sooner did the video surface on Facebook, it went viral with more than 91,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

The resort also posted a detailed note of the incident along with pictures.

Doesn’t it remind you of Shere Khan and Baloo from the The Jungle Book?

