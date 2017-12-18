VIDEO: A Dalit women band in Patna is breaking stereotypes and how

These women in Bihar have entered a hitherto male-dominated space and are challenging gender stereotypes. These women in Bihar have entered a hitherto male-dominated space and are challenging gender stereotypes.

It goes without saying that we reside in a patriarchal society, where roles for men and women are dictated and defined by the society. But a group of 10 Dalit women in Bihar are thwarting this and how. The subjugation they suffer, owing to the caste they belong to, need no retelling and yet these women from Danapur’s Dhibra village, inspired by activists, entered a male-dominated sphere and have formed a percussion band. Women from ‘Sargam’ did not have it easy. They were laughed at and incessantly discouraged. But they persevered and practised for two hours daily for about 10 months. This has not only given them an identity of their own but have also provided them with financial support. The group is led by Savita Devi.

Watch a video of these inspiring women here.

