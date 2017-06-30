VIDEO: 50-year-old shark being hailed as ‘biggest shark ever filmed’

Want to see the biggest shark ever filmed? (Source: Mauricio Hoyos Padilla/Facebook) Want to see the biggest shark ever filmed? (Source: Mauricio Hoyos Padilla/Facebook)

Sharks are no less than “killing machines”, and they can be quite brutal on a sudden encounter in the sea. With their barbarity, it’s hard to even notice their size or age. However, a video has surfaced online which claims to have filmed “the biggest shark ever” and has estimated its age to be 50 years and size to be 20-feet long.

A diver named Mauricio Hoyos Padilla, a shark expert who works for the Discovery Channel, captured the footage in Guadalupe Island, Mexico. “I give you the biggest white shark ever seen in front of the cages in Guadalupe Island….DEEP BLUE!!!” the video has been captioned on Facebook.

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than eight million views and 110,000 shares.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd