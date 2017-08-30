VIDEO: 32ft baby whale rescued from Brazilian beach after being stranded for 24 hrs

Around 300 people joined hands to save the baby whale. (Source: Folha de Búzios/Facebook) Around 300 people joined hands to save the baby whale. (Source: Folha de Búzios/Facebook)

A 32ft-long baby whale was found washed ashore on a beach near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The creature, weighing about 4 tonnes, had been stranded for almost 24 hours after which locals gathered to help it return to the sea safely. The mammal was spotted by some residents in Buzios, nearly 200km from the Brazilian capital, who later informed the officials.

A few images and videos of the mammoth creature surfaced on Facebook, and were widely shared across social media. Later, some rescue groups came to the venue and 300 people joined the operation but thought that the animal wasn’t going to survive.

A while later, it managed to move with tremendous effort. And suddenly, it sprang back to life and wiggled its tail, making desperate attempts to wade into the water. Here are some more images of people trying to help it move by using shovels to remove the sand and pouring buckets of water to keep it hydrated.

According to Daily Mail, the plan was to dig a deep ditch around the animal so as to let the water flow in to help it refloat back into the sea. Ropes were also tied around it, however, it could move back only when it helped itself back into the huge water body.

People couldn’t stop celebrating to see it going back, and a few of them even shed tears for the baby whale.

According to biologists, the whale might have got lost from its mother during low tide.

