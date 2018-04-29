Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
VIDEO: This 2-year-old boy's drumming skills will leave you speechless

The kid, Lennox plays the drum to perfection to the song I Can by the band Speak Life. He hits the right note and even waits awhile to bask in all the praise that follows. His precision and talent even surprises the woman who was singing the song.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2018 4:34:09 pm
boy plays drums, 2 year old plays percussion, two year old boy plays drums, indian express, indian express news This two-year-old will enthrall you with his percussion skills. (Source: Life of Lennox/YouTube)
Children might keep you on your toes with their penchant for naughtiness but they can also surprise and impress you with their skills. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, watch this video where a two-year-old will enthrall you with his percussion skills. The kid, Lennox plays the drum to perfection to the song I Can by
Speak Life. He hits the right note and even waits awhile to bask in all the praise that follows. His precision and talent even surprises the woman who was singing the song. In case you doubt our high praise for him, watch the video and decide for yourself.

Watch the video here.

