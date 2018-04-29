VIDEO: This 2-year-old boy’s drumming skills will leave you speechless

This two-year-old will enthrall you with his percussion skills. (Source: Life of Lennox/YouTube) This two-year-old will enthrall you with his percussion skills. (Source: Life of Lennox/YouTube)

Children might keep you on your toes with their penchant for naughtiness but they can also surprise and impress you with their skills. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, watch this video where a two-year-old will enthrall you with his percussion skills. The kid, Lennox plays the drum to perfection to the song I Can by

Speak Life. He hits the right note and even waits awhile to bask in all the praise that follows. His precision and talent even surprises the woman who was singing the song. In case you doubt our high praise for him, watch the video and decide for yourself.

Watch the video here.

What did you think of his skills? Tell us in the comments below.

