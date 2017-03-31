Trending News

This viral video about a daughter’s love for her ‘mummy’ will leave you teary-eyed

The video introduces the mother as Gauri Sawant, a transgender mother and activist, whose real-life story has in fact, inspired the makers of the ad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 31, 2017 11:05 am
vicks india viral ad, transgender rights, transgender mother, gauri sawant, gauri sawant real life story, transgender mother raises single daughter video viral, indian express, indian express news, vicks india viral ad The video is about a determined transgender mother who raised a little girl all on her own. (Source: Vicks India/Facebook)

A video of a young girl thinking fondly about her mother as she travels, is going viral. Her “mummy” is not her biological mother. In fact, the only memory she has of her biological mother is that of an ambulance taking her away. But her “mummy” took her under her wing and now wants her to become a doctor. The latest advertisement by Vicks India however, is not just about an orphaned daughter finding a parent. It is also about a determined transgender mother who raised a little girl on her own. And now, the girl wants to become a lawyer, to fight for equal rights for her “mummy”.

Watch the video here and be inspired.

The video introduces the mother as Gauri Sawant, a transgender mother and activist, whose real-life story has reportedly, inspired the makers of the ad.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 31: Latest News