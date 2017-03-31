This viral video about a daughter’s love for her ‘mummy’ will leave you teary-eyed

The video is about a determined transgender mother who raised a little girl all on her own. (Source: Vicks India/Facebook) The video is about a determined transgender mother who raised a little girl all on her own. (Source: Vicks India/Facebook)

A video of a young girl thinking fondly about her mother as she travels, is going viral. Her “mummy” is not her biological mother. In fact, the only memory she has of her biological mother is that of an ambulance taking her away. But her “mummy” took her under her wing and now wants her to become a doctor. The latest advertisement by Vicks India however, is not just about an orphaned daughter finding a parent. It is also about a determined transgender mother who raised a little girl on her own. And now, the girl wants to become a lawyer, to fight for equal rights for her “mummy”.

Watch the video here and be inspired.

The video introduces the mother as Gauri Sawant, a transgender mother and activist, whose real-life story has reportedly, inspired the makers of the ad.

