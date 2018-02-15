Guess who is Mumbai Police’s Valentine? Watch the video to find out

Mumbai Police expressed their love for the city and its people on Valentine’s Day with a lovely video. Have you seen it yet? (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Mumbai Police expressed their love for the city and its people on Valentine’s Day with a lovely video. Have you seen it yet? (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Mumbai Police is known for their wit and sarcasm on social media. In the past, they have won hearts with their clever tweets and prompt action. And on Valentine’s Day (February 14), while lovers were busy expressing love for each other, Mumbai Police too shared a video for their love — Mumbai. Dedicated to the city, the video traces the moments and instances for which Mumbai Police is be grateful to the city and its people. Filled with delightful photographs, the text in the video reads, “We fall for you every time you let us lend a hand,” and ” We fall in love every time you let us cheer with you in the stadium.” Finally it says “We are sure there couldn’t be a better city for you and us.”

“Words will never be enough to express our love and gratitude for this city and its people,” they wrote while sharing the video.

In case you missed the video, watch it here.

Words will never be enough to express our love and gratitude for this city and its people #MumbaiMemories #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/8bBjgGEkfQ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 14, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd