VIDEO: This Valentine’s Day, these two poems will give you a fresh perspective on love

It is the month of love. While some couples are busy asserting their love, others can’t wait to begin their new phase of romance. But, do you ever wonder how, over the years, it has become way too easy to say the three words? Presenting a fresh perspective to romance, here are two poems — that may be different in context, content and language — but unite in their alternative way of viewing love.

While poet Amandeep Singh talks about an enduring romance he could not forget, Joanna Hoffman talks about how overused the word ‘love’ has become. “For all of us broken, love hungry souls out there, those three words ‘I love you’ are all we ever wanted to hear and were taught not to believe.” And yet she is not ready to settle for less. “I am still haunted by dreams of lying next to someone who exhales my name like a shaky prayer,” she says.

Although both the poems are not exactly new, they will give you a fresh perspective on love and romance.

Watch Singh talk about the girl he could not forget in this video.

Watch Hoffman fiercely protect love as a sacred emotion in her poem.

