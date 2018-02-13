VIDEO: This Valentine’s Day, take inspiration from these POEMS on love, loss and heartbreak

On Valentine’s Day, listen to these poems that give a new definition to love. (Source: Button Poetry/YouTube) On Valentine’s Day, listen to these poems that give a new definition to love. (Source: Button Poetry/YouTube)

The Valentine’s Week is almost about to end. From giving roses, chocolates and teddy bears to making promises and even going on to proposing each other, it brings a special time to celebrate love. As the calendar is inching towards February 14, lovers are planning to celebrate this day with full gusto.

But love, as most poets would agree, is more than the gifts exchanged. It encompasses a myriad of emotions including both, liking a person and the subsequent heartbreak. It is difficult to write about these various facets of love. Performance poetry often deals with such aspects of love and does a great job at expressing the intricate feelings of love in words.

As you gear up to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we bring to you some of these romantic, heartbreaking poems.

Watch this video where the poet decodes what is millenial love.

When Love Arrives

Pehaps one of the most famous performed poems in the recent times, one can never get tired of watching When Love Arrives. Watch it here.

OCD

This poem on falling in love and losing it by OCD poet will break your heart. Watch it here.

Love Letter from the Toothbrush to the Bicycle Tire

Have you read a love letter written from one inanimate object to the other? Watch Sarah Kay read one out.

Is Layak Nahi Ho Tum

Stand up comedian Zakir Khan’s heartbreaking poem perfectly captures the pain and jealousy in love. Watch the video here.

