Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: Top 10 romantic Bollywood songs to woo your lover

What’s your favourite romantic track? (Source: YouTube) What’s your favourite romantic track? (Source: YouTube)

With Valentine’s Day celebrations brewing all across the globe, love is in the air – everywhere…with flowers, teddy bears, sweet candies, heart-shaped balloons and personalised gift items, love-struck couples are making it extra special for each other. Restaurants are booked for date nights and houses are lit up in red and pink with themed artefacts.

ALSO READ | Because nothing says ‘I Love You’ more than Van Gogh’s detached ear

Not just gifting ideas, Valentine’s Day calls for expressing what you truly feel for your partner too! They say love makes you poetic… so what’s better than saying it with songs? Play mushy Bollywood songs and create a lovey-dovey atmosphere or sing it out loud for them. If you’re single, plug in your earphones and daydream about your love this time around.

ALSO READ | These #WhyImSingle tweets will answer SO many questions!

Mint magic with filmy melodies and get the Valentine’s feel with music this February 14. Choose your pick from these top 10 Bollywood blockbuster hits:

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Unrequited love? No song better than this one to listen to.

Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si

Dream about your crush just like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone!

Tum Se Hi

Even if you’re away from your loved one, dedicate this one to them.

Rehna Tu

This AR Rahman song perfectly says what the heart feels.

Main Tenu Samjhawan

Cannot express it in words? Sing or dedicate this song to them!

Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana

Is your love evergreen just like Kajol and SRK’s chemistry?

Chura Liya Hai Tumne

Express what you feel for him with this song!

Dil Kya Kare

Wander off to a dreamland with your crush as you listen to this song.

Mix and match, and make your love playlist!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd