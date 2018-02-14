WATCH: This video warns you not to believe the couples you see on social media

Do not believe all the mush you see on social media on Valentine’s Day. (Source: Gus Johnson/YouTube) Do not believe all the mush you see on social media on Valentine’s Day. (Source: Gus Johnson/YouTube)

It is Valentine’s month and lovers are painting the town red with their mush. Well, February is dedicated to love and you cannot really mind the all the affection that is being displayed on social media. But at the same time do not believe what you see. There is a vast difference between the way things are depicted on social media and the way things are in reality. And if you do not believe us, then watch this hilarious video that sheds light on how different things are on social media and in reality. The couples in the video say in unison, “Our relationship is bad, but we are posting happy pictures anyway.” They also add, “We’re together, yes we’re dating and it’s going really bad, but we don’t want all our friends to know that we are really sad.”

Watch the hilarious video here.

