WATCH: 2-yr-old kid heroically saves twin brother trapped under a cabinet

The little hero managed to push the heavy furniture off his twin brother and save him. (Source: Kayli Shroff/ Youtube) The little hero managed to push the heavy furniture off his twin brother and save him. (Source: Kayli Shroff/ Youtube)

Heroism is not defined by age or height, and this video is proof. A two-year-old Utah toddler is the new icon of courage on the Internet after video of him saving his twin brother trapped under a dresser has gone viral. Yes, you read it right, the little one managed to rescue his brother unhurt after a heavy cloth cabinet toppled on his twin.

With no adults around at the time, the little one himself applied himself to the task of saving his endangered brother. An incredible video shows Bowdy Shoff saving his twin Brock, who was crumpled under the load at a risky position between his neck and ribs. The little one tried to push, lift, nudge the heavy furniture from different angles and sides before, finally, his twin brother managed to come out from under the dresser, unhurt.

The two brothers were playing and trying to climb onto the dresser when it topple and trapped the kids. The two brothers were playing and trying to climb onto the dresser when it topple and trapped the kids.

The heroic episode was recorded from a bedroom security camera. According to a report by Wreg, their mom went upstairs for few minutes and found the cabinet fallen on the floor. She did not doubt about them being hurt as she did not hear the babies crying. It was only later when they saw the video they discovered what a great trouble they had averted.

The video was posted by their father on his Facebook page after much hesitation, but the parents went ahead anyway and even advised others on how to attach furniture to the wall, safely!

“We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share,” their father Ricky Shoff wrote on Facebook. “We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock,” he added.

Watch full video here

