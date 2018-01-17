Latest News

The US senator ‘removes his pair of invisible glasses’ and Twitterati lost their calm

US Senator Orrin Hatch was speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, when he removed his glasses — only, he wasn't wearing one. His action left Tweeple in a frenzy and people totally loved the reply of his office!

The Internet takes pleasure in little, simple things and Tuesday (January 16) was no different. US Senator Orrin Hatch was speaking during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and ‘removed his glasses’. Only he wasn’t wearing one. Yes, the video of him removing the ‘invisible glasses’ lit up social media and people can’t stop talking about it.

The octogenarian senator from Utah was totally unruffled and continued with his narration without a pause. However, the ever-vigilant Twitterati lost their calm and couldn’t stop laughing. While some found the moment relatable others quickly turned the clip into a thug-life meme!

Watch the video here:

Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

And if his uber-cool approach dealing with the situation at the moment was not enough. His office dealt with it with flamboyance. The senator’s campaign office replied to the video and it is winning the hearts on the Internet.

