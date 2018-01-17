The US senator ‘removes his pair of invisible glasses’ and Twitterati lost their calm

US Senator Orrin Hatch from Utah was speaking on working visas at a Senate Hudiciary Committee hearing when he gifted the Internet the iconic moment! (Source: Jon Levine/ Twitter) US Senator Orrin Hatch from Utah was speaking on working visas at a Senate Hudiciary Committee hearing when he gifted the Internet the iconic moment! (Source: Jon Levine/ Twitter)

The Internet takes pleasure in little, simple things and Tuesday (January 16) was no different. US Senator Orrin Hatch was speaking during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and ‘removed his glasses’. Only he wasn’t wearing one. Yes, the video of him removing the ‘invisible glasses’ lit up social media and people can’t stop talking about it.

The octogenarian senator from Utah was totally unruffled and continued with his narration without a pause. However, the ever-vigilant Twitterati lost their calm and couldn’t stop laughing. While some found the moment relatable others quickly turned the clip into a thug-life meme!

Watch the video here:

WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch removes a pair of glasses he’s not wearing pic.twitter.com/QXCCb4RHzn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 16, 2018

Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

this is intensely relatable http://t.co/nleSaFv76d — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 16, 2018

NON-GLASSES WEARERS: Wow, he’s lost it. Get this man out of any position of power right now. GLASSES WEARERS: It me. http://t.co/HLAKriPQW7 — Jesse Spector has amazing tweets like… (@jessespector) January 16, 2018

Far away on Senator Orrin Hatch’s nightstand, his glasses eye-rolled so hard they fell on the floor. http://t.co/QqG7lDpHhJ — Ally Hirschlag (@AllyHirschlag) January 16, 2018

He forgot he wasn’t wearing glasses, but he followed through on the pantomime, which I respect. http://t.co/yJS7S0wZ2R — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 16, 2018

WHO’D YOU HAVE FOR IMPROV 201, ORRIN? http://t.co/gtGYwJcw30 — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 16, 2018

FAKE NEWS: Orrin Hatch was clearly wearing glasses all along pic.twitter.com/RxgGwX7HlN — Esquire (@esquire) January 16, 2018

The Orrin Hatch-John Gizzi (fake) glasses mashup you never knew you needed. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/LZBGrR0G2z — Eric Orvieto (@eorvieto) January 16, 2018

What if we’re all wearing glasses and Orrin Hatch is the only one who can see them? http://t.co/lwXjjFVyJ8 — DJ Judd (@juddzeez) January 16, 2018

And if his uber-cool approach dealing with the situation at the moment was not enough. His office dealt with it with flamboyance. The senator’s campaign office replied to the video and it is winning the hearts on the Internet.

Oh you mean his invisible glasses from Warby Parker? They’re new, you’ve probably never heard of them. pic.twitter.com/pygTRwbJl7 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 16, 2018

