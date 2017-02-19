WATCH: This spoof video of Akhilesh Yadav in Don 2, fighting Modi mid-air is hilarious!

The markers are so particular that they have been shown the UP CM flaunting ‘A’ tattoo just like SRK’s character had ‘D’ on his arm. (Source: Beyondust Digital Studio/ Youtube) The markers are so particular that they have been shown the UP CM flaunting ‘A’ tattoo just like SRK’s character had ‘D’ on his arm. (Source: Beyondust Digital Studio/ Youtube)

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under way, politicians have locked horns for the ‘mother of all polls’; and nothing gets better at such a time than a filmy spoof to capture the essence. Given the heightened family drama between the father-son duo of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress joining its forces with the party, the 2017 state polls has some fascinating twists and turns. And amid all such political turmoil, CM Akhilesh Yadav certainly proved that he is the ‘Don’.

Well, it seems someone got too excited about Akhilesh Yadav’s powerpacked sixes on political turf and made a video of him, where is his SRK of Don 2. With interesting editing and lip-syncing dialogue, the battle between him and his oppositions is exciting. And there are no surprises that Mayawati plays the role of Roma aka Priyanka Chopra!

However, the best part is the action sequence between PM Modi and Yadav fighting in the air, clutching a parachute!

