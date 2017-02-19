VIDEO: Lucknow bride delays wedding ritual to cast vote in UP Assembly elections

The young voter, Manisha has decided to leave for her husband’s home only after she voted on February 19, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (Source: ANI News) The young voter, Manisha has decided to leave for her husband’s home only after she voted on February 19, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. (Source: ANI News)

Time and again we have been reminded about the importance of casting votes, but often there are many who pay no heed to it. Many a time, personal reasons become a priority and people miss going to the booths. Of course, long queues are a turn-off but when it comes to standing up a better future, little adjustments are welcomed, isn’t it?

Then let this bride from Lucknow be your inspiration. The young voter, Manisha decided to leave for her husband’s home only after she voted on February 19, the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The lady who got married on February 18 was determined to cast her vote, even if it meant postponing the wedding ritual. According to a report by ANI, she proposed the idea to her in-laws, who agreed to it and now she will leave for groom’s home on February 21.



Not some celebrity, but brides such as her are true youth icons who must be selected to raise awareness about voting.

