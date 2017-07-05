WATCH: Love Despacito? This unique mash up of the song is all you need to hear today

You will be hearing this mash up of Despacito on loop. Our word. (Source: The Humor Lad/ Facebook) You will be hearing this mash up of Despacito on loop. Our word. (Source: The Humor Lad/ Facebook)

The Internet loves what it loves, and makes no bones in showing it. It was only till recently that social media was obsessing over Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, and in no time there were numerous covers and mash ups of the song. The latest to catch the fancy of the musically inclined social media users is Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s creation Despacito.

The song broke the Internet and has gone insanely viral. As is always the case, several covers and mash ups followed, and the latest is a mash up of Despacito and other famous songs. Sung by celebrated English songwriter and singer Conor Maynard, the mash up is quite unique since it incorporates several other hit sings like Umbrella by Rihanna, Britney Spear’s Oops I did it again and effortlessly mixes them with Despacito. He is accompanied by another female singer and the result is quite is lovely. The video has more than one million shares and we are not surprised.

Watch the video here

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd