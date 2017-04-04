Trending News

WATCH: This ‘Channa Mereya’ spoof tribute to Undertaker will hit you right in the feels

'The Man. The Myth. The Legend. We'll miss you, Undertaker.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 4, 2017 6:12 pm
all india bakchod, aib undertaker tribute, undertaker retires, deadman retires, undertaker deadman retires, aib undertaker deadman retires, aib undertaker channa mereya video, aib undertaker channa mereya fuynny video, indian express, indian express news The 52-year-old’s retired and bade a tearful goodbye as he left the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns. (Source: AIB/Facebook)

Just as the 33rd annual edition of WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view event came to an end on April 3 this year, The Undertaker, American professional wrestler also retired as his fans paid him a tearful tribute. Joining fans worldwide in paying his legacy a fitting farewell, comedy group AIB made a video for the wrestler — in the quintessential Bollywood style. The group has created a mashup of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s song Channa Mereya (Acha chalta hu) and the 52-year-old’s tearful goodbye as he left the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns. Though made with a pinch of humour, the video is sure to hit you right in the feels.

Watch the video here.

