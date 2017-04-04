WATCH: This ‘Channa Mereya’ spoof tribute to Undertaker will hit you right in the feels

The 52-year-old’s retired and bade a tearful goodbye as he left the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns. (Source: AIB/Facebook) The 52-year-old’s retired and bade a tearful goodbye as he left the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns. (Source: AIB/Facebook)

Just as the 33rd annual edition of WrestleMania professional wrestling pay-per-view event came to an end on April 3 this year, The Undertaker, American professional wrestler also retired as his fans paid him a tearful tribute. Joining fans worldwide in paying his legacy a fitting farewell, comedy group AIB made a video for the wrestler — in the quintessential Bollywood style. The group has created a mashup of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s song Channa Mereya (Acha chalta hu) and the 52-year-old’s tearful goodbye as he left the ring after his loss to Roman Reigns. Though made with a pinch of humour, the video is sure to hit you right in the feels.

Watch the video here.

